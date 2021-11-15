Viet Nam, Flooding and Landslide in Binh Dinh (14 Nov 2021)

Bình Định, Viet Nam

Event Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000969-VNM | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021 09:20:26

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bình Định

DESCRIPTION

Binh Dinh suffered from landslides and floods due to heavy rain

Hundreds of houses in Binh Dinh were flooded, many residential areas were isolated, and many traffic routes were cut off.

According to the Standing Office of the Commanding Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control - Search and Rescue of Binh Dinh Province, on the afternoon of November 14, heavy rain caused flooding in many areas in this province.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Xuan, Vice Chairman of Tuy Phuoc district, Binh Dinh province said: "In the area, only Phuoc Thang and Phuoc Nghia are flooded with about 300 households. The water has just flooded the house, not to the point of having to be relocated. The district has assigned forces to be on duty at flooded roads, warn and set up ropes to prevent travel through deep flooded areas.