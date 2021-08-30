Viet Nam, Flooding and Landslide in Bao Thang and Bao Yen District, Lao Cai (23 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bảo Thắng, Bảo Yên

DESCRIPTION

On August 27, the Standing Committee of the Commanding Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue of Lao Cai province said that heavy rain and thunderstorms in many localities in the province have caused a lot of damage to property, crops and other assets. traffic works, schools.

From August 23-27, it is estimated that the total damage caused by heavy rain and thunderstorms is about 4 billion VND. Including 24 houses of people in Bao Thang and Bao Yen districts affected by flooding and landslides; nearly 170 ha of rice was damaged; nearly 20 hectares of aquatic products were damaged at the level of over 70%; About 1,000 poultry were flooded and died.