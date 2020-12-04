Viet Nam
Viet Nam, Flooding (14:43 Dec 3 2020)
Description
Vietnam’s Disaster Management Agency (VNDMA) reported heavy rains and flooding in central and south-central regions as well as the Central Highlands over the last few days. Between 28 November and 01 December, Tam Tra in Quang Nam recorded 986mm of rain and Ho Am Chua Lake in Khanh Hoa Province 820mm
Additional Data
Country: Vietnam
Affected Area / Region: Khanh Hoa Province, Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Quang Nam Province, Viet Nam
Casualties
Death: 5
Missing: 1
Affected Families: 956
Affected Persons: 5674
Displaced Persons: 5674
Damages
Access to early warning: Yes
News Source Link
http://floodlist.com/asia/vietnam-floods-december-2020
https://reliefweb.int/sites/reliefweb.int/files/resources/MDRVN020eu1.pdf