Viet Nam, Flooding (14:43 Dec 3 2020)

Description

Vietnam’s Disaster Management Agency (VNDMA) reported heavy rains and flooding in central and south-central regions as well as the Central Highlands over the last few days. Between 28 November and 01 December, Tam Tra in Quang Nam recorded 986mm of rain and Ho Am Chua Lake in Khanh Hoa Province 820mm

Additional Data

Country: Vietnam

Affected Area / Region: Khanh Hoa Province, Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Quang Nam Province, Viet Nam

Casualties

Death: 5

Missing: 1

Affected Families: 956

Affected Persons: 5674

Displaced Persons: 5674

Damages

Access to early warning: Yes

News Source Link

http://floodlist.com/asia/vietnam-floods-december-2020

https://reliefweb.int/sites/reliefweb.int/files/resources/MDRVN020eu1.pdf