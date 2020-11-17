Viet Nam – Flood response overview 2020-2021

Situation analysis

• Since 6 October 2020, the Central region of Viet Nam has experienced prolonged heavy rains associated with three tropical storms and one typhoon that made landfall within three weeks. The storms resulted in severe and widespread flooding and landslides, with a more devastating impact on the country than the historic flood of 1999.

• The floods have drastically lowered the availability of food commodities in local markets, leading to inflation of food prices, reduced households’ purchasing power, depleted savings, and forced the sale of vital productive assets.

• Food insecurity and malnutrition are increasing, particularly among the most vulnerable households who are mainly relying on in-kind food aid from the government and private sector, which is covering approximately 10-20 percent of their food requirements.

• From 20 to 23 October, the Government of Viet Nam coordinated a joint rapid assessment together with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), other United Nations agencies and international nongovernmental organizations to analyze five of the most affected provinces (Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai).

• Results reveal that 177 000 people require immediate food assistance and 90 000 are facing shortages of resources and productive assets necessary to restore their livelihood activities.

• The areas most severely affected by the flooding experienced a second wave of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in July and August, and a subsequent lockdown, and are already experiencing adverse economic impacts. Affected households have already begun employing negative coping mechanisms, including reducing meals, saving food for children and/or resorting to less nutritious food.

• The planting season is set to begin in December, therefore there is an immediate need to support the early recovery of agricultural and livestock production for vulnerable smallholder farmers to prevent them from adopting negative coping mechanisms and falling into deeper levels of poverty.