Viet Nam | FAO and Belgium assist food-insecure smallholder farming households impacted by the shock of the recent floods

Since 6 October 2020, the central region of Viet Nam has experienced prolonged heavy rains in association with three tropical storms that made landfall on 11 October, 14 October and 16 October, as well as Typhoon Molave, which hit the region on 29 October. Combined, these storms have caused severe and widespread flooding and landslides more devastating than the historic flood of 1999.

According to a joint rapid assessment conducted by the Government of Viet Nam together with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), other United Nations agencies and international non-governmental organizations in five of the most affected provinces (Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai), the agriculture sector has been adversely impacted by the floods. Results estimate that the floods have severely impacted one million people, of whom 177 000 require immediate food assistance and an estimated 90 000 who are facing a shortage of resources and productive assets necessary to restore livelihood activities. In addition, 30 000 ha of agricultural land (mainly devoted to cash crop and aquaculture) have been damaged, and over 2 million heads of livestock have been washed away.

Over 70 percent of the population in affected areas are reliant on subsistence smallholder agriculture to provide for their daily needs. The most vulnerable, flood-affected households are now mainly relying on in-kind food aid from government and individuals/private sector, which is covering about 10-20 percent of their food requirements.

With the planting season set to begin in December, there is an urgent need to support the early recovery of agricultural production for smallholder farmers. Further, early recovery of smallholder livestock production will help improve both the livelihoods and food security of vulnerable households, preventing them from adopting negative coping mechanisms and falling into deeper levels of poverty.

Through Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities, the Government of Belgium has contributed USD 300 000 to FAO to mitigate the adverse impacts of the floods on the food security of vulnerable smallholder farming households in the central region of Viet Nam. With Belgium’s generous support, FAO will assist 1 273 households (3 819 people) through a conditional cash/voucher programme, which aims to recover the livestock production of smallholder farmers in two provinces (Quang Binh and Quang Tri).