Viet Nam: Disaster Management Reference Handbook: December 2018

Executive Summary

Over the last 30 years, Vietnam has made great improvement on their economy and infrastructure. In 1986, Vietnam initiated and launched new economic and political reform policies collectively known as Doi Moi. The changes rapidly increased economic growth, which in turn developed and transformed Vietnam from a poor nation, to a lower middleincome country.

The Government of Vietnam is actively working on improving the infrastructure of the region, although it is still poor. Inadequate roads, communications, and utilities hinder foreign investment from doing business in the country. As part of their desire for improvement, the Government sends approximately 9-10% of the country’s GDP directly into infrastructure development. The state budget for the improvement of transportation infrastructure is set to increase by 15% annually. The Government also uses government bonds and official development assistance as main capital sources for infrastructure development.

Vietnam is vulnerable to multiple natural hazards such as floods, drought, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis. However, the most significant disasters are floods and drought. Central Vietnam is the most affected region of flooding in the country during the seasonal flood period from late October to November. Much of the population in Vietnam lives on the coastline, where the low-lying river deltas increases the population’s vulnerability to flooding.

The Vietnamese Government is working to ensure Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) remains a top priority. The Government has developed a number of important legal documents, strategies, and plans to assess its risk and response to disaster management, and they have also prioritized its partnerships with neighboring nations. As an ASEAN Member, Vietnam has the support of neighboring nations to strategize recovery and assistance in the event of an emergency. Vietnam’s participation in the National Strategy for Disaster Prevention, Response and Mitigation to 2020, as well as the Action Plan National Strategy for Natural Disaster Prevention, Response and Mitigation to 2020, have been integral to mobilizing resources to effectively implement disaster prevention, response, and mitigation. In addition, Vietnam has also prioritized minimizing the loss of life and properties, the damage of natural resources and cultural heritages, and the degradation of environment.

The commanding system for natural disaster prevention and control in Vietnam is based on inter-sectoral cooperation, which is reflected in the full representation of all ministries and sectors under the leadership and direction of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD). MARD, as Chairman of the Central Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (CCNDPC) coordinates Disaster Management and Humanitarian Response (DMHR) with the Vietnam National Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) acting as the Office of the Central Steering Committee.

Moreover, the CCNDPC coordinates with the National Committee for Incident, Disaster Response, Search and Rescue (VINASARCOM) to provide directions and guidance to localities during the response to natural disaster events. VINASARCOM is responsible for the conduct of Search and Rescue (SAR) operations during a disaster. VINASARCOM is also the go-to Military Unit in Vietnam for Incident Command in the event that the disaster requires military support. VINASARCOM, if needed, can call upon the Ministry of Defense to support the relief efforts. The Ministry of Defense will then use resources such as the Vietnam’s People Army and the Vietnam People’s Air Force to support VINASARCOM during a disaster; however, the Minister of Defense is in charge of directing the military assets. At the local level, the Commanding Committees for Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue are responsible for disaster response in provinces, cities, districts and communes.

Another key agency in disaster response in Vietnam is the Disaster Management Policy and Technology Center (DMPTC). The DMPTC was established under the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority and it was established after the merger of the Disaster Management Center and the Water Resource Consultant and Technology Transfer Center, in August 2017. The Center has five professional divisions including: Organization and Administration Division, Planning and Finance Division, Technology Application and Database Management Division, Policy and Training Division and Disaster Management and Dike Technical Division.

Vietnam has made a significant amount of progress on their Millennium Development Goals (MDG) for water and sanitation. The country has reached 98% of the population with improved drinking water sources and 78% of the population now has adequate sanitation systems. Progress has also been shown in the healthcare field in Vietnam. Life expectancy has increased and infant mortality has decreased.