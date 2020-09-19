Viet Nam + 1 more
Viet Nam and Thailand: Tropical Storm NOUL, Flash Update: No. 2 (19 Sep 2020)
VIET NAM, THAILAND
LOCATION: According to Thai Meteorological Department, at 10.00 a.m. on 19 September, Category 2 tropical depression NOUL over Khaokho, Phetchabun was centered at latitude 16.5 degrees north, longitude 101.0 degrees east.
STRENGTH: TS Noul is forecasted to be weakened into tropical depression <38 mph on 19 Sep 2020.
RECORDED IMPACTS:
- Viet Nam: according to Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA), initial damage report of TS Noul in several provinces (Thua Thien Hue, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Ha Tinh, Nghe An) are as follows:
- 1 dead due to falling tree
- 1 missing
- 31 injured
- 2447 houses damaged
Thailand: according to the daily disaster report published by Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation DDPM, TS Noul affected 102 household no record of dead and injuries.
CURRENT SITUATION:
- According to the Thai Meteorological Department, with its almost stationary movement, the depression has been expected to be downgraded to an active low cell onwards while the strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf. Torrential rain will be possible much of the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South. People in the risky areas should beware of the severe rains that may cause flash floods and water runoff. Beware of strong winds by keeping off outdoor places, large trees and unsecured buildings
The strong wind waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. In the upper portion of both seas, the waves will be likely 2-4 meters high and more than 4 meters high in thundershowers. In the lower portion, the waves will be likely about 2 meters and in thundershowers more than 3 meters high. All ships keep ashore lasting 20 September.
The AHA Centre will continue to monitor the situation for potential developments and issue necessary updates.