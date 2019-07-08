08 Jul 2019

Vientiane: Experts discuss landmine-related risks during first regional seminar

Government authorities, international experts, development partners, Ambassadors and donors to the Unexploded ordnance (UXO) sector in the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) have gathered for the first Regional Seminar on Landmines, Cluster Munitions and Explosive Remnants of War (ERWs) jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Vientiane.

Representatives from ASEAN countries which affected from those weapons such as Cambodia, Viet Nam, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and Indonesia, besides experts from the ICRC, the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention and the Convention on Cluster Munitions Implementation Support Units will be in attendance.

The two-day seminar, which began today, participants would explore the humanitarian impact of anti-personnel mines, cluster munitions and ERWs, humanitarian assistance to victims of these weapons. Participant would share their experience on best practice of UXO problem solve and implementation of the conventions of its frame work. The participants would also listen to the development partners, NGOs and concerned authorities both internal and external.

"The ICRC has played a key role in alerting States about the humanitarian impact of these fatal weapons based on first-hand observations in field operations," said Gianni Volpin, head of the ICRC's mission for Vietnam and Laos.

"This is the first such regional seminar and we hope it will encourage a dialogue between States to progress on key challenges such as stockpile destruction, clearance, victim assistance and risk awareness and education."

Among the ten ASEAN Member States, Cambodia, Myanmar, Lao PDR and Viet Nam are the worst hit, especially Lao PDR. While they undertake significant demining, they face challenges in terms of clearance, assisting victims and mobilizing resources.

Anti-personnel landmines, cluster munitions and explosive remnants of war continue to kill and maim even after conflict and civilians suffer the most horrific consequences.

"The ICRC played an important role in the negotiations of treaties such as the 1997 Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention and the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions. This workshop is a great opportunity to promote the treaties and shift the attention towards the havoc that the remnants of war can wreak," added Mr Volpin.

The ICRC is focusing on a multi-disciplinary approach to create synergies between clearance, risk awarenss and assistance to victims in the Mekong Region. In addition to supporting the national authorities with capacity building, the ICRC is also supporting the National Red Crosses Societies in designing and delivering mine risk education programs. Civilian victims benefit from the physical rehabilitation and social inclusion programs supported by the ICRC.

