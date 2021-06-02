USAID welcomes the second shipment of COVAX vaccines to Vietnam

On May 16, Vietnam received an additional 1,682,000 Astrazeneca vaccine doses through COVAX, bringing the total COVAX deliveries to the country to 2,493,200. The COVAX mechanism is part of the global COVID-19 response launched by the World Health Organization and supported by governments, international organizations, and the private sector, to ensure all people have access to the vaccine. The United States government, through USAID, has contributed an initial $2 billion to the COVAX campaign. COVAX has committed 4.1 million doses to Vietnam and another shipment is expected in the coming months.

USAID is proud to support the global effort for worldwide immunization against COVID-19, which is critical to controlling the pandemic, slowing the emergence of new variants, and helping to restart the global economy.