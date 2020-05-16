USAID supports safe and effective hospital care for COVID-19 patients

USAID is providing nearly $9.5 million to its implementing partners in Vietnam to respond to COVID-19, including $5 million in economic support funds and almost $4.5 million in health assistance. One of these health partners, Health Advancement in Vietnam (HAIVN), began implementation on May 6 to improve hospital preparedness for COVID-19 through training, technical assistance, telehealth information sessions, and capacity strengthening in infection prevention and control. While several national hospitals have a key role in managing COVID-19 patients, Vietnam’s clinical strategy decentralizes hospital care to provincial and district hospitals, which are the focus of USAID support through HAIVN. This strategy helps to keep patients closer to home, minimize travel, and distribute the responsibility for care among hospitals. USAID and HAIVN are collaborating with experts from leading national hospitals, provincial departments of health, and infection control societies to assess and strengthen capacities at 30 hospitals in 23 provinces, and have already conducted curriculum development and health worker training sessions.

So What? By supporting the health and capacity of hospital and clinic staff across the country to safely and effectively care for patients requiring hospitalization, USAID and its partners are helping to ensure an effective response to COVID-19 in Vietnam.