USAID provides emergency food aid for vulnerable communities impacted by COVID-19 surge in Ho Chi Minh City

Key populations, such as people living with HIV (PLHIV) and their families, and those at risk of HIV, were economically hit hard by COVID-19 in 2020, with 59% reporting job loss and 67% reporting buying less food due to economic insecurity. The 2021 COVID-19 Delta variant has led to a complete shutdown for six consecutive weeks in Ho Chi Minh City and total job loss for the majority of key populations and PLHIV reached by USAID’s Healthy Markets project and partners. This week, these partners delivered food packages for 315 individuals in need and will continue this lifeline as the lockdown continues.

USAID’s collaboration with deeply dedicated local partners ensures that PLHIV receive support and remain healthy and safe during the difficult COVID-19 conditions.