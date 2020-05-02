USAID Linkages for Small and Medium Enterprises (LinkSME) Project Facilitates Additional Export of Medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Vietnam to the United States

USAID LinkSME, in close coordination with Government of Vietnam counterparts and business support organizations, has been working with the private sector in Vietnam to address gaps in the PPE supply chain. Building on last week’s air cargo shipment of 810,000 isolation gowns produced by a Vietnamese manufacturer, USAID LinkSME is now supporting follow-on orders of 790,000 isolation gowns, 250,000 headcovers, and 50,000 shoe covers. USAID LinkSME continues to support follow-on orders and seek raw material solutions for Vietnamese manufacturers to produce medical PPE.

So What? Connecting Vietnam’s PPE product suppliers to distributors in the United States will help save the lives of health care workers on the front lines and the patients they serve. It also promotes private sector-led growth in Vietnam and advances the Indo-Pacific vision of improved trade and competitiveness.