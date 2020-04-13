USAID helps Vietnamese hospitals prepare for the COVID-19 epidemic

Our understanding of COVID-19 is rapidly evolving as the virus spreads around the world. Hence, having access to the most current scientific and medical information about the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19 is crucial. USAID support will enable front-line health care workers to receive regular updates on the COVID-19 situation in Vietnam through a series of online training and discussions. Health facilities managing patients with COVID-19 will also be able to share their experiences with those who are currently preparing to respond to the virus. Additionally, a team of clinical and infection control experts will provide technical assistance to hospitals across Vietnam anticipated to receive COVID-19 patients. To date, Vietnam’s public health response has limited the spread of the virus, giving the health system adequate time to prepare hospitals and health workers.

So What? With USAID support, 1,500 Vietnamese front-line health workers will be armed with up-to-date information needed to care for patients and to protect themselves and their colleagues, thereby improving Vietnam’s capacity to identify and control the COVID-19 epidemic.