USAID Helps Train 9,500 Healthcare Workers on COVID-19 Care

USAID’s Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control (EpiC) project is assisting health facilities in Vietnam’s focal provinces to improve the quality of clinical care for COVID-19 patients. In the first quarter of the year, EpiC collaborated with Ho Chi Minh University of Medicine and Pharmacy and Hanoi Medical University Hospital to offer a variety of comprehensive training packages in case management, infection prevention and control, community-based care, and mental health. The training leveraged the expertise of 23 facilitators to offer 111 hours of virtual instruction, which reached an estimated 9,500 healthcare workers. These beneficiaries of the program have provided detailed feedback on additional areas they want to learn about as the project transitions from surge funding to sustained support for clinical case management.

Through this activity, USAID quickly addressed skill and knowledge gaps among Vietnam’s frontline healthcare workers, and helped build resiliency and prevent hospital and community cross-infection.

READ MORE

USAID's COVID-19 Response: Latest News

Vietnam Program Updates