USAID Enhances Vietnam’s Laboratory Network for COVID-19 Response

The availability of rapid and accurate testing is critical to control the spread of COVID-19. Vietnam has successfully established a network of laboratories to perform quality testing, but further decentralization is needed to improve accessibility. The National Tuberculosis Control Program (NTP) previously established a national network of more than 200 GeneXpert machines which can provide accurate molecular testing for tuberculosis in less than one hour and which, with proper cartridges, can be adapted for COVID-19 molecular testing. USAID’s Infectious Disease Diagnosis and Surveillance project has partnered with NTP to develop an operational plan and provide essential supplies to make this possible.

So What? By adapting existing networks to provide greater access to rapid, accurate testing for COVID-19, Vietnam can further strengthen its already impressive containment of this global infectious disease threat.