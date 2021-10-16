USAID Donates Oxygen Concentrators to HIV Clinic

On October 5, Acting Consul General Robert Greenan visited Nha Minh Clinic, run by Blue Sky Social Enterprise, for the handover of USAID-donated oxygen concentrators. Under the Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control project, USAID has donated 60 oxygen concentrators to social enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City to help address the COVID-19 surge in Southern Vietnam. This life-saving equipment enables people with COVID-19 symptoms to recover at home through remote medical consultations, hence avoiding overwhelming the hospital system. USAID will continue to provide support for people living with HIV and other vulnerable communities during the pandemic. Through PEPFAR’s investments, USAID’s assistance to HIV clinics have developed their capacity to respond to additional health care needs and emergencies. During the COVID-19 surge, provincial authorities sought the help of USAID-supported clinics to vaccinate, contact trace, and support home-based COVID-19 treatment.

By assisting social enterprises and clinics to provide critical COVID-19 support to vulnerable communities during the pandemic, USAID is further strengthening partnerships between community organizations and the Government of Vietnam (GVN). This cooperation and engagement with community providers has been key to the GVN public health response to COVID-19 and lays the groundwork for future community-government partnerships.

