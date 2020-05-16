USAID continues support to persons with disabilities (PWDs) during the COVID-19 pandemic

USAID’s Access for All activity aims to improve PWDs’ access to public places, transportation, and economic and social services; support the development of self-help organizations; and advocate for improved implementation of policies and laws related to PWDs. In response to activity implementation challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, USAID’s Access for All activity has adapted its work plan to include online tools. On May 4-8, USAID, the Disability Research and Capacity Development (a local organization of PWDs), and Ton Duc Thang University conducted a virtual training for 125 social work students. The training provided students with basic knowledge on disability and equality, case management, and application of the asset-based community development (ABCD) approach in practicing social work to support PWDs. The ABCD tool is used to sustainably develop communities by assessing their resources, skills, and experience; organizing the community around issues that move its members into action; and then determining/taking appropriate action.

USAID also supported the establishment of a number of PWDs’ self-help groups and encouraged their community and peer linkages. For instance, on May 7, a new club consisting of 15 PWDs, was launched in Tan Bien Town, adding to the existing eight disabilities self-help clubs in Tay Ninh province that provide a space for members to gather and support each other. In addition, members of the Go Dau Club made hundreds of cloth face masks for their peers and the poor in Tay Ninh province.

So What? By increasing social workers skill sets and knowledge base, USAID is helping to improve the quality of PWD service and by facilitating the development of self-help groups, USAID is enabling PWDs to fully integrate themselves into society and contribute to their communities.