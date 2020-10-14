UNOSAT Tropical Cyclone NANGKA Population Exposure Analysis in Viet Nam, 14 October 2020

** Overview**

On September 16, 2020, the Tropical Cyclone NANGKA originated over the eastern area of South China Sea. As it is currently moving west, the cyclone has passed by the northern part of Paracel Islands and is at present time moving towards the central coast of Vietnam. The tropical cyclone is expected to reach the central coast of Vietnam in the early evening of October 14, with sustained winds up to 60 km/h and then head to Lao PDR on Thursday. According to GDACS, Tropical Cyclone NANGKA can have a medium humanitarian impact. This estimation is based on the maximum sustained wind speed, exposed population, and vulnerability.

UNITAR-UNOSAT has prepared a population exposure analysis for Viet Nam. About 37%, of population of Viet Nam are living inside wind speed zone of 60 km/h. The population exposure analysis is conducted by using data of the estimated tropical cyclone path, wind speeds zones from Joint Research Centre (Issued on 14 October 2020 00:00 UTC), and population data from WorldPop 2020.