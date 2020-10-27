UNOSAT Tropical Cyclone MOLAVE Population Exposure Analysis in Viet Nam, 27 October 2020

Overview

Tropical cyclone MOLAVE formed on 24 October 2020 over the Philippine Sea. It was moved west passing the Philippine on 25 October 2020, with the maximum sustained winds up to 120 km/h. The category 3 Tropical Storm MOLAVE is forecast to reach the central coast of Vietnam in the early morning of 28 October, with sustained winds up to 120 km/h and then heading to Lao PDR in the evening. According to GDACS, Tropical Cyclone MOLAVE can have a high humanitarian impact based on the maximum sustained wind speed, exposed population, and vulnerability.

Based on data of the forecasted tropical cyclone path of wind speeds zones from Joint Research Centre (Issued on 27 October 2020 06:00 UTC), and population data from WorldPop 2020, UNITAR-UNOSAT has prepared a population exposure analysis for Viet Nam. About 2% of population of Viet Nam lives inside the wind speed zone of 120 km/h, 2% lives inside the wind speed zone of 90 km/h and 14% lives inside the wind speed zone of 60 km/h.