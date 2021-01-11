Viet Nam
UNICEF Viet Nam Situation Report No.5 (Floods and Storms) - 12 December 2020 to 11 January 2021
Highlights
- From 6 October to 17 November, Viet Nam's central region was hit by seven consecutive tropical storms and cyclones, which brought sustained heavy rain resulting in devastating landslides and cascading floods, affecting an estimated 7.7 million people living in ten provinces, including 2.5 million children.
- UNICEF procured over 60 tons of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF). The RUTF will provide treatment for children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in six affected provinces, namely Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, and Kon Tum. National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and commune health centers are distributing RUTF to children with SAM in these provinces. With UNICEF's technical assistant, NIN completed a series of rapid training for 660 frontline health staff in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, and Kon Tum. The trainings enabled the health staff to conduct SAM screening for children under five.
- Apart from distribution of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) supplies, UNICEF conducted a field assessment with the National Centre for Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (NCERWASS), the Department of Education and Training (DOET) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Quang Binh to assess damage to WASH facilities. NCERWASS developed a plan for the restoration of WASH facilities in these provinces.
- UNICEF has procured and is distributing 3,400 dignity kits in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Kon Tum provinces for vulnerable children and women with essential gender-sensitive supplies for personal safety and hygiene, including information materials on how to stay safe and prevent family separation as a consequence of disasters.
- UNICEF is procuring emergency education supplies; 900 early childhood development (ECD) kits, prioritizing the most affected students and schools, with a special focus on remotely located satellite schools.
- UNICEF continues to work closely with national and local counterparts to ensure a coordinated and systemic response to the crisis. The effort includes strengthening disease outbreak and nutrition surveillance systems, accountability toward affected population, and inclusive and culturally-sensitive messaging promoting life-saving practices on health, nutrition, protection, and WASH