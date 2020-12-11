UNICEF Viet Nam Situation Report No.4 (Floods and Storms) - 28 November to 11 December 2020

Highlights

• From 6 October to 17 November, the central region of Viet Nam has been hit by seven consecutive tropical storms and cyclones which have brought sustained heavy rain resulting in devastating landslides and cascading floods, affecting an estimated 7.7 million people living in the nine provinces, including 2.5 million children.

• The central highlands region, particularly Lam Dong, Dak Lak, Dak Nong has experienced heavy rain between 28 November and 6 December, causing floods and landslides killing nine more people and devastating farmlands. Many areas along rivers in Ninh Thuan and Khanh Hoa in the central region were submerged, and provinces have evacuated thousands of households. Schools in Ninh Thuan and Khanh Hoa were temporarily closed for a few days.

• UNICEF procured a total 60 tons of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), of which 11.8 tons are expected to arrive in the country on 12 December by air. This is in addition to 10 tons of RUTF nutrition supplements for children that was already airlifted from the UNICEF Supply Division in Copenhagen. The RUTF will provide treatment for approximately 4,650 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in six affected provinces, namely Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Kon Tum. The supplies will be distributed by commune health centres in these provinces. Next week the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) together with UNICEF kick off a series of rapid trainings for frontline health staff in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Kon Tum. The trainings will enable the health staff to conduct SAM screening for children under five.

• Apart from distribution of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies, UNICEF conducted a field assessment with the National Centre for Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (NCERWASS), the Department of Education and Training (DOET) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Quang Binh to assess damage to WASH facilities.

• UNICEF is also procuring emergency education supplies; 900 early childhood development (ECD) kits, prioritizing the most affected students and schools, with a special focus on remotely located satellite schools; and 3,400 dignity kits for girls and women with essential supplies, including personal safety and hygiene items.

• UNICEF continues to work closely with national and local counterparts to ensure a coordinated and systemic response to the crisis. The effort includes strengthening disease outbreak and nutrition surveillance systems, accountability toward affected population, and inclusive and culturally-sensitive messaging promoting life-saving practices on health, nutrition, protection and WASH.