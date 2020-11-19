UNICEF Viet Nam Situation Report No.2 (Floods and Storms) - 04 - 16 Nov 2020

Highlights

Since 6 October, the central region of Viet Nam has been hit by consecutive storms and tropical depressions which have brought sustained heavy rain resulting in landslides and cascading floods.

While the central region is still recovering from the damage caused by Storm Molave, Storm Etau hit the same region on 10 November causing two deaths, two missing and 25,653 houses flooded. Another Storm Vamco hit the central region on 15 November bringing heavy rains, landslides and floods in close proximity of Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces. An initial estimate suggests that 19 people were injured, six houses collapsed, and 5,755 houses were damaged, bringing further damages to some of the already affected provinces.

UNICEF airlifted 10 tons of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) nutrition supplements from the Copenhagen Supply Division which arrived in the country on 15 November. Upon expedited customs clearance, the supplies will be distributed in commune health centres in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces. In addition, UNICEF has started distribution of hygiene supplies, including 4,034 ceramic filters and 51,381 detergent packs and soap bars for approximately 80,000 affected people in Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces. UNICEF also procured emergency education supplies and 900 Early Childhood Development (ECD) kits, prioritizing the most affected students and schools, with a special focus on remotely located satellite schools.