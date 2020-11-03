UNICEF Viet Nam Situation Report No.1 (Floods and Storms) - 22 Oct – 03 Nov 2020

Since 6 October, the Central region of Viet Nam has been hit by consecutive storms and tropical depressions which have brought sustained heavy rains resulting in landslides and cascading floods.

On 28 October, Storm Molave, one of the strongest storms to hit Viet Nam in 20 years, made landfall and brought more heavy rain and high winds to many of the same provinces previously impacted. The Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA) has recorded a cumulative 150 deaths and 62 missing people as of 30 October.

Beyond the loss of life, millions of relocated people have had to cope with homes destroyed, food lost and sanitation facilities submerged. Water supply networks have been damaged and water sources contaminated putting the population, particularly children and women, at risk of water-borne diseases. Many schools have also been flooded for days and damaged, with loses of equipment and learning materials. Others have been closed, further exacerbating the lost learning experienced by children during COVID-19 lockdowns. Children’s mental health and psycho-social well-being is heavily impacted as they face increased protection risks, stress, trauma and anxiety. Some are exposed to a higher risk to neglect, sexual exploitation and abuse.