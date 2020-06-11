UNICEF Viet Nam Country Office - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4 (Reporting Period: 14 May to 4 June 2020)

Highlights

• Viet Nam, as many other countries, has been deeply affected by the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. Among the most serious impacts are the disruption to essential healthcare (including reduced health seeking behavior), nutrition and education services; parents and caregivers struggle with alternative childcare arrangements, with some children left alone at home, others drawn into child labour. An online survey to assess secondary impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the routine health, nutrition and WASH services in commune health centres revealed disruption of healthcare and nutrition services such as immunization and micronutrients.

• UNICEF Viet Nam has developed and has been implementing a cross-sectoral preparedness and response plan to support the Government which covers 5 priority areas: (i) Risk communication and community engagement (RCCE); (ii) Provision of critical medical and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies and improving Infection Prevention and Control (IPC); (iii) Provision of continued access to essential healthcare and nutrition services including case management; (iv) Access to continuous education, social protection, child protection and gender-based violence services; and (v) data collection and social science research on the social impacts of COVID-19.

• UNICEF Viet Nam supported two sessions of online capacity trainings for a total of 1,210 health workers and teachers to strengthen their knowledge of IPC and WASH. The course evaluation showed a positive account of participants on virtual trainings, which could be utilized for capacity training beyond the COVID-19 period and across all sectors.

• With technical support from UNICEF Viet Nam, all 43,966 schools nationwide have implemented the safe school protocols to ensure a safe and healthy return of students and teachers to school. During the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 17.8 million students including 74,193 children with disabilities were supported for their access to distance learning through both digital and nondigital means of communication.