UNICEF Viet Nam Country Office - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 2 (Reporting Period: 06 April to 22 April 2020)

Highlights

Viet Nam, as many other countries, has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to contain the outbreak, the Government continues to impose to strict regulations including travel restrictions, school closures and shut down of non-essential service facilities. The pandemic, together with these control measures, have had major multidimensional impacts on the lives of all populations in Viet Nam, especially children, women and other vulnerable groups. According to the World Bank1 , poverty rates could double (from 18 per cent to 31 per cent) among households in Vietnam linked to manufacturing reliant on imported inputs. Viet Nam’s economic growth rate in 2020 is expected to reduce by 1.5 - 2.7 per cent. Viet Nam is among the most vulnerable economies to global crises, due to its strong economic integration, tourism and 50 per cent of the population working in agriculture and the informal sector – key aggregated impacts include elevated external debts and sizable fiscal deficits that negatively and directly affect social services.

Among the most serious impacts are the disruption to essential healthcare (including reduced health seeking behavior), nutrition and education services; parents and caregivers struggle with alternative childcare arrangements, with some children left alone at home, others drawn into child labour. Loss of income and social distancing is leading to economic and psychological stress, which among others, risks resulting in increased levels of domestic violence and gender-based violence (GBV) affecting women and children. It is increasingly evident that children are at high risk of not getting the care, education and protection they need. Women are also particularly vulnerable given their presence in the informal sector and recognizing the double burden they shoulder to earn money to keep food on the table, as well as to care for children (now at home) and elderly family members.

UNICEF Viet Nam has developed a cross-sectoral preparedness and response plan to support the Government which covers 5 priority areas: (i) Risk communication and community engagement (RCCE); (ii) Provision of critical medical and WASH supplies; (iii) Provision of continued access to essential healthcare and nutrition services; (iv) Access to continuous education, social protection, child protection and gender-based violence protection services; and (v) data collection and social science research on the social impacts of COVID-19