UNICEF Viet Nam Country Office - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 1 (Reporting Period: 1 January to 03 April 2020 )

Highlights

Viet Nam, as with many other countries, has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to contain the outbreak, the Government has imposed strict regulations including travel restrictions, school closures and shut down of non-essential service facilities. The pandemic, together with these control measures, have had major multidimensional impacts on the lives of all populations in Viet Nam, especially children, women and other vulnerable groups. According to the World Bank1 , poverty rates could double (from 18% to 31%) among households in Vietnam linked to manufacturing reliant on imported inputs. Viet Nam’s economic growth rate in 2020 is expected to reduce by 1.5 - 2.7%. Viet Nam is among the most vulnerable economies to global crises, due to its strong economic integration, tourism and 50% of the population working in agriculture and the informal sector – key aggregate affects include elevated external debts and sizable fiscal deficits negatively and directly impact on social services.

Among the most serious of the impacts is the disruption to essential healthcare (including reduced health seeking behavior), nutrition services and education; parents and caregivers struggle with alternative childcare arrangements, with some children left alone at home, others drawn into child labour; loss of income and social distancing is leading to economic and psychological stress, which among others, results in increased levels of domestic violence, gender based violence affecting women and children. It is increasingly evident that children are at high risk of not getting the care, education and protection they need. Women are also particularly vulnerable given their presence in the informal sector and recognizing the double burden they shoulder to earn money to keep food on the table, as well as their role in caring for children (now at home) and the elderly family members.

UNICEF Viet Nam (VCO) has developed a cross-sectoral preparedness and response plan to support the Government which covers 05 priority areas: (i) Risk communication and community engagement (RCCE); (ii) Provision of critical medical and WASH supplies; (iii) Provision of continued access to essential healthcare and nutrition services; (iv) Access to continuous education, social protection, child protection and gender-based violence protection services; and (v) data collection and social science research on the social impacts of COVID-19.