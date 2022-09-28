UNICEF concerned for children and families at risk in Viet Nam, stands ready to support government response to Typhoon Noru

Nearly 5.6 million people living in the region are likely to be affected by typhoon-force winds and torrential rainfall. Among them, one-third are children

HANOI, 27 September 2022 – More than 1.6 million children are at risk as Typhoon Noru is expected to make landfall tonight in Central Viet Nam. UNICEF stands ready to support the government in its response efforts and has supported prepositioning humanitarian supplies to contribute to the response in the areas likely to be affected.

According to Viet Nam National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Administration, Typhoon Noru has increased its intensity compared to yesterday. It is expected to cause extensive damage and potential interruption of basic services, especially for vulnerable populations in five provinces: Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai.

Nearly 5.6 million people living in the region are likely to be affected by typhoon-force winds and torrential rainfall. Among them, one-third are children.

UNICEF, along with its partners, is closely monitoring the situation and expresses deep concern for children and families at risk. “National and local authorities are taking preparedness and early action measures to minimize damage to life and property. UNICEF is ready to support with life-saving interventions,” said Lesley Miller, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Viet Nam. *“This typhoon is expected to be the most powerful to hit Viet Nam in 20 years, posing a serious threat to the most vulnerable children and their families in the coming days.” *

Children are most impacted by disasters due to their physical and psychosocial vulnerabilities, and the disruption of services essential for their development. Strong winds, flooding, landslides, and displacement may put them at increased risk of disease and poor nutrition, jeopardize their access to education and health care services, and make them more exposed to abuse, exploitation and neglect.

