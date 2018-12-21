UNHCR welcomes steps by Viet Nam to tackle statelessness

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, commends the Vietnamese Government for providing nationality rights to 139 people in Quang Tri, Quang Binh and Ha Tinh Province, some of whom have been stateless for up to 20 years.

The group are among 1,804 people from minority ethnic groups living in mountainous border areas between Vietnam and Lao People’s Democratic Republic who are set to receive Vietnamese nationality certificates over the next six months.

The two governments signed a bilateral agreement in 2013 to try to resolve the legal status of people living in the border areas between the two countries. The goal was to simplify legal steps and formalities so individuals could receive nationality status in whichever country they were living.

UNHCR has been working closely with Viet Nam’s Ministry of Justice to reform the country’s nationality law as well as studying how it could accede to the Stateless Conventions. “This is a big step forward to help these people gain rights and legal status” said James Lynch, UNHCR’s Regional Representative for South-East Asia. “It can have a major impact on their lives moving forward. “UNHCR is committed to working closely with the government of Viet Nam and providing support to help it reform its legal statutes to reduce and prevent statelessness.” It is estimated that at least 10 million people worldwide are stateless. In Vietnam, there are 29,522 people who are stateless or of undetermined nationality. Because of lack of legal identification, they are often denied access to education, health care and job opportunities, or the ability to register births, marriages and deaths. Four years ago, UNHCR launched its #IBelong Campaign to end statelessness by 2024.

For more information:

Caroline Gluck, Senior Regional Public Information Officer gluck@unhcr.org; +66 81 827 0280