UNDP Response to Coronavirus in Viet Nam, Situation Update #7: 27 April 2020

88HIGHLIGHTS88

270 officially reported cases to date – 225 patients treated and released, zero death;

409 suspected cases, with another 52,196 people in quarantine and 212,142 people tested;

From 23 April, Viet Nam entered “co-existing with coronavirus” period, easing social distancing while re-opening some of the non-essential businesses and inter-province transport;

UNDP is undertaking socio-economic impact assessment of poor households and MSME’s;

UNDP donated 20,000 high quality surgical masks to MOH, further procurement of PPE on its way.

21 videos produced with risk communication messages for Ethnic Minorities and people with disabilities;

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

Since the COVID-19 outbreak at the end of January 2020, the Government has taken decisive steps to curb the disease – prevention; detection; quarantine; isolation; and zoning - focusing on isolating confirmed cases and tracking down possible infected people instead of large-scale testing. All travelers coming from abroad go through a mandatory/centralized quarantine upon arrival in the country.

On 1 April, as the infection tally reached 212 in 25 localities, Viet Nam Prime Minister officially declared COVID-19 a national epidemic on 1 April and issued strict nationwide social distancing rules. Timely detection of cases and control of the disease spread over the three weeks of social distancing keeping the death toll at zero while successfully treating more than 80 percent of the infected patients.

On 23 April, Viet Nam moved to a new phase of COVID-fight – continued implementation of measures to prevent and control the epidemic, while restarting and developing the economy.

Viet Nam can produce anti-bacterial cloth masks for domestic use, donation and export to other countries. However, there are shortages of personal protective equipment including surgical masks and gowns for health workers. Current needs include: 5 million N95 medical masks; 14 million surgical masks (as compared to the planned target of 60 million surgical masks in the national stock); 4.7 million gowns, among other items.

The impact of the crisis on the economy and businesses issignificant. The Government's Statistics Office reports that the GDP growth of Q1 2020 has been 3.82%, which is the lowest Q1 GDP growth since 2011. In the same quarter, transportation and warehouses experienced negative growth (-0.9%) and hospitality – 11.03%. The number of tourists to the country in March 2020 alone reduced 68% compared to March 2019.

The pandemic has affected nearly five million workers as of mid-April, 13% of them have lost jobs, 28% are taking turns to work, and 59% have been temporarily out of work.

The National Center for Information and Forecast (NCIF) of the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is assessing the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 and an ex-ante impact of the Government’s stimulus package to inform further government actions.

In early April 2020, the Govt announced several important policy actions to respond to COVID-19 socio-economic impacts, including: US$8 billion fiscal package to support affected enterprises in terms of deference of tax, rent and social insurance payment; credit package of US$12.7 billion; and notably the social protection package of US$2.6 billion to provide short term cash transfer to poor households, formal and informal (non-agriculture) workers that lost jobs, and affected enterprises with zero interest rate loans paying worker salary.