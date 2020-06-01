UNDP Response to Coronavirus in Viet Nam, Situation Update #10: 29 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

327 officially reported cases to date – 85% of the patients treated and released, zero death;

8,869 suspected cases, with another 12,987 people in quarantine and 261,004 people tested;

From 23 April, Viet Nam entered “co-existing with coronavirus” period, easing social distancing while reopening some of the non-essential businesses and interprovince transport;

UNDP donated 20,000 high quality surgical masks to MOH, further procurement of PPE on its way.

21 videos produced with risk communication messages for Ethnic Minorities and People with Disabilities;

Rapid survey conducted to help identify health and socioeconomic challenges faced by People with Disabilities (PwDs), including UXO survivors, during COVID-19;

As an immediate response to the needs, UNDP and KOICA presented essentials for distribution to 9,100 UXO survivors and their families in Quang Binh and Binh Dinh provinces.

In collaboration with UNWomen, UNDP is undertaking socio-economic impact assessment of poor households and MSME’s. UNDP is also undertaking an impact assessment of the drought, saltwater intrusion and COVID on the most vulnerable groups in Mekong Delta.

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

Since the COVID-19 outbreak at the end of January 2020, the Government has taken decisive steps to curb the disease – prevention; detection; quarantine; isolation; and zoning - focusing on isolating confirmed cases and tracking down possible infected people instead of large-scale testing. All travelers coming from abroad go through a mandatory/centralized quarantine upon arrival in the country.

Timely detection of cases and control of the disease spread over the three weeks of social distancing in April kept the death toll at zero. Viet Nam has successfully treated 85 percent of the infected patients.

On 23 April, Viet Nam moved to a new phase of COVID-fight – continued implementation of measures to prevent and control the epidemic, while restarting and developing the economy.

The impact of the crisis on the economy and businesses is significant. The Government's Statistics Office reports that the GDP growth of Q1 2020 has been 3.82%, which is the lowest Q1 GDP growth since 2011. In the same quarter, transportation and warehouses experienced negative growth (-0.9%) and hospitality – 11.03%. The number of tourists to the country in March 2020 alone reduced 68% compared to March 2019.

The pandemic has affected nearly five million workers as of mid-April, 13% of them have lost jobs, 28% are taking turns to work, and 59% have been temporarily out of work.

In early April 2020, the Govt announced several important policy actions to respond to COVID-19 socio-economic impacts, including: US$8 billion fiscal package to support affected enterprises in terms of deference of tax, rent and social insurance payment; credit package of US$12.7 billion; and notably the social protection package of US$2.6 billion to provide short term cash transfer to poor households, formal and informal (non-agriculture) workers who lost jobs, and affected enterprises.