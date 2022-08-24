UNDP helps Quang Nam improve capacity in tsunami, multi-disaster response

VGP - The tsunami and multi-disaster response drills for nearly 460 students and teachers and more than 250 households living along the coast of Tam Thanh commune in Tam Ky city, the central province of Quang Nam took place on August 23.

THUY DUNG

The event was jointly held by the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Viet Nam.

Addressing the event, Deputy General Director of the Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority Nguyen Van Tien expressed his hope that after the drills, local authorities and schools, in addition to being fully equipped with knowledge of how to deal with tsunamis, will also have practical experience to prepare for future disasters.

The project titled "Response to Tsunami–Multi Natural Disasters" in Viet Nam is part of the UNDP regional project "Partnership for Strengthening School Preparedness for Tsunamis in the Asia-Pacific Region," which is funded by the Government of Japan and presently being implemented in 16 Asia-Pacific countries, including Viet Nam.

The project contributes to achieving the targets of the United Nations' Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction to reduce lives lost, numbers of people affected, and economic damage from natural and human-induced hazards.

It also aims to achieve UNDP's goal of helping vulnerable regions to adapt to climate change by integrating disaster risk measures into national strategies.