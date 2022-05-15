UNDP helps build 1,450 flood-resistant houses in coastal localities

VGP - The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will help build an additional 1,450 flood-resistant houses for poor households in coastal provinces from Binh Dinh to Ca Mau in the near future.

THUY DUNG

UNDP Representative in Viet Nam Caitlin Wiesen made the announcement at a workshop themed "Storm and flood resilient housing: Successful model in Viet Nam and ways forward" which was held in Ha Noi on May 13.

Since 2018, a total of 4,100 flood-proof houses have been built through the support of the UNDP and the Vietnamese Government, to increase the resilience of coastal communities who are vulnerable to the impact of climate change, particularly rising sea levels and flooding.

Wiesen emphasized that these safe houses contribute to securing the livelihoods of residents in coastal provinces by helping them to withstand subsequent storms which have made landfall in Viet Nam over recent years, as well as the dangers of severe flooding.

At the workshop, representatives of management agencies from 28 coastal localities, Vietnamese and international experts and scientists shared their practical experiences in building flood-resistant houses in the central coastal provinces, as well as the necessary skills which can help local people to overcome future natural disasters.