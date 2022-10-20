UK-supported program improves Viet Nam’s health system resilience

THUY DUNG

VGP - The UK Government has supported Viet Nam’s Ministry of Health in building health system resilience through improving workforce capacity, supporting institutional development and harnessing the potential of digital innovation via the Better Health Program.

The British Embassy in Viet Nam and the Viet Nam Ministry of Health on October 18 co-hosted the closing event of the Better Health Program, a UK-led initiative dating back to 2020 to support health system strengthening in Viet Nam.

Addressing the event, British Ambassador to Viet Nam Iain Frew stated that over the past three years of the Better Health Program, the British side has made great strides in building capacity for Vietnamese healthcare workers, introducing new models and information systems, and supporting Vietnamese institutional development.

The program focuses on providing recommendations for non- communicable diseases strategies, specialty education management, and digital health roadmap in Viet Nam with technical cooperation from world leading experts from the UK National Health Service (NHS) and international organizations.

Health cooperation is essential in the strategic partnership between the UK and Viet Nam. The UK has been a close partner with Viet Nam in addressing global health challenges, including antibiotic resistance and non-communicable diseases.

The UK has stood with Viet Nam during the difficult period of tackling waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UK's support for Viet Nam has included vaccine funding and knowledge exchange on gene sequencing and medical system strengthening.

The total number of bilateral COVID-19 vaccines supported for Viet Nam was 2,144,800 doses.

The Better Health Program in Viet Nam, launched in 2020, is a part of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office's (FCDO) Prosperity Programming focuses on three key areas, including non-communicable diseases strategies, education and training, and digital health.