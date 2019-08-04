Typhoon Wipha weakens to tropical depression, bringing widespread rains across the north

HÀ NỘI — Wipha typhoon, the third tropical storm to hit Việt Nam this year, made landfall in the north of Quảng Ninh Province on Friday night and has weaken to a tropical depression, delivering drenching rains and strong gusts to northern and north-central localities.

Rainfall was measured at reach 209mm in Móng Cái, Quảng Ninh, 143mm in Quảng Hà, Quảng Ninh and 165mm in Mẫu Sơn, Lạng Sơn Province.

The strongest wind level at the tropical depression’s eye was estimated 40 to 50km per hour, according to National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting at 7am on Saturday.

The depression is forecasted to move in the west and southwest direction at the speed of 10km per hour and continue to weaken when it reaches the south of northern delta.

The centre warned that localities from the northern region to central province of Thanh Hóa, especially uplands areas, stand high risks of floods, flash floods and landslides.

A fishing boat of central Thanh Hóa Province’s fishermen sunk at Bạch Đằng Port in Hạ Long City, Quảng Ninh on Friday night, causing huge property damages. No human losses were reported.

The typhoon swept through Móng Cái City and inundated Trần Phú Street, Hòa Bình Avenue and the area in front of Vincom Centre.

By 7am on Saturday, the water level of Ka Long River, Móng Cái City, reached a threatening level and posing risks to the city’s low land areas.

Hydro-meteorological station of Quảng Ninh Province has warned all relevant agencies and the public to keep close watch over the typhoon’s developments.

In Thanh Hóa Province, a village chief has reportedly died due to landslides in Mường Lát District. Thirty four houses in Quan Hóa and Quan Sơn districts suffered from damage. — VNS