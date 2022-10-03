Typhool Noru claims two lives, one still missing

VGP - Two people were found death, one went missing due to typhoon Noru in the Central region of Viet Nam, according to the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

KHANH PHUONG

As of September 29, 62 others were injured, and thousands of houses and thousands of hectares of agricultural land were damaged.

At least 874 hectares of rice, 4,455 hectares of crops, and 3,040 hectares of aquatic products were submerged while 5,372 trees were fallen.

The downstream roof of Hoc Coi Dam in Nghe An province, 500 meters of a canal in Ha Tinh province, 1,000 meters of dykes and sea embankments, and 12 dams and water reservoirs were eroded and damaged.

In addition, 2,660 meters of coastline and 1,040 meters of riverbanks in Thua Thien - Hue and Ha Tinh provinces have been eroded. Rainstorms and floods have killed and washed away 1,724 cattle and 20,292 poultry.

Storm Noru is one of the most powerful storms to have hit Viet Nam in two decades. It made landfall over the central region on Wednesday with winds of 133 kph, brought rainfall of 200-470 mm on Wednesday and Thursday, with Nghe An receiving most of the rains.

Forecasts on complicatedly storm season

Meteorologists forecast that the storm season would be extremely complicated due to La Nina climate pattern. October and November were projected as the high peak of the storm season in 2022.

According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, by next March, around five to six storms and tropical depression may appear in the East Sea, in which two to four storms may directly slam the mainland of Viet Nam.

Southern localities would experience unseasonal thunderstorms from January to March 2023./.