HÀ NỘI — Two people have been killed and three injured after a bridge collapsed due to Typhoon Mun.

Thanh Hoá Province’s Yên Hoà bridge collapsed due to heavy rain early on Thursday.

According to Hải Hà Commune People’s Committee in Tĩnh Gia District, the communal flood prevention force brought the three injured people to a local hospital.

Two others, Nguyễn Như Thắng and his wife Nguyễn Thị Tâm, were found dead under the rubble.