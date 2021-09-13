Tropical storm set to make landfall in Mekong countries, brining flooding, landslides

Vientiane, Lao PDR, 10 September 2021 – Tropical storm Conson will make landfall during the coming days, bringing heavy rainfall and high winds to countries of the Lower Mekong Basin, the Mekong River Commission Secretariat said today.

“We have already alerted national agencies in Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand and Viet Nam on the arrival of Conson and possible impacts the storm could bring,” said Dr Lam Hung Son, MRC Secretariat’s Head of Regional Flood and Drought Management Centre.

Stretches from northern to central provinces of Viet Nam will be affected over the course of the next five days. Elsewhere, the north and north-eastern provinces of Thailand and Lao PDR will be impacted while Cambodia’s north and north-west regions will also be hit.

Conson, which has passed through the Philippines where it is known as Jolina, was interacting with another storm Typhoon Chanthu and evolving in a complex manner, the MRC Secretariat said.

The storm is forecast to bring sustained heavy rainfall, which could trigger flooding in low-lying communities near streams, rivers, and urban areas with easily overwhelmed or a lack of stormwater drainage systems.

Low-lying areas could experience flash flooding after relatively short periods of intense rainfall. Rain-induced landslides are also possible in steeply sloped terrains.

The MRC continues to monitor the situation across the Mekong region amid erratic weather patterns and updates its flash flood information hourly here: http://ffw.mrcmekong.org/ffg.php.

