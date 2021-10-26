Tropical Depression “INVEST 99 W”, Viet Nam, Flash Update #1

Viet Nam

OVERVIEW: At 0900 HRS UTC+ 7 the centre of Tropical Depression (TD) “INVEST 99 W” was at about 11 2 N 111 5 E, 280 km East of Khan Hoa or 258 km East of Ninh Thuan, Viet Nam.

INTENSITY: surface winds measuring from 35 45 km/h and minimum sea level pressure is measured to be near 1009 mb.

FORECAST: The National Centre for Hydro Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) of Viet Nam forecasts that in the next 24 hours, the tropical depression will move northwestward at 10 km/h and is expected to make landfall over South Central Coast tomorrow morning, 27 October. TD “INVEST 99W” is expected to gradually weaken into a low pressure area (NCHMF). According to JTWC, the models indicate the possibility of a weak tropical depression before landfall, but the current track speed of TD “INVEST 99W” (faster than in model guidance), indicates the system may make landfall sooner.

HAZARDS: There is a high risk of strong wind in the South Central Coast (today's afternoon), heavy to very heavy rainfall events in the North Central, South Central Coast, and Central Highlands, Viet Nam 26 27 Oct) (NCHMF).

PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE: More than 3 200 officers and soldiers are ready to participate in handling the impacts of TD “INVEST 99 W” (VNDMA);

49 000 ships have been notified about the development of the TD “INVEST 99 W” (VNDMA);.

Official letter of the Prime Minister on proactively responding to TD “INVEST 99 W” in the central provinces of Viet Nam has been released and disseminated (VNDMA).

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: the potential for development of a significant tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours is upgraded to HIGH (JTWC).