Tropical Cyclone NANGKA, Vietnam, UNOSAT Live Web Map

Tropical storms have brought heavy rainfall and high wind speeds causing severe flooding across Vietnams central provinces. At least 23 people have been killed and 14 people are reported missing.

Local authorities have evacuated 46,000 people from the worst affected areas. Over 100,000 homes have been flooded. The national disaster management authority also reported damage to roads and bridges and over 584 hectares of crops are indundated.

Weather forecasts have predicted further heavy rainfall in the coming days as Storm Nangka makes landfall. Nangka is expected to bring 400mm of rainfall adding to already high water levels.