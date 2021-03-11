Town north of Honolulu evacuated as stream floods

The county has said at least half a dozen homes were heavily damaged or destroyed in the flooding.

The aging Maui dam that overflowed on Monday, causing flooding and forcing evacuations downstream, had been the subject of enforcement action by state and county officials over the past year and is slated to be removed later this summer.

Catastrophic flooding from a stream swollen by heavy rains prompted officials to order evacuations from a town north of Honolulu on Tuesday, just one day after fears of a dam breach resulted in the same on the island of Maui.

The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management directed people to leave Haleiwa town on Oahu's North Shore, an area famed for big-wave surfing, immediately.

Torrential rains have inundated parts of Hawaii for the past several days.

On Monday, officials initially thought that the Kaupakalua Dam in the Maui community of Haiku was breached by flood waters but county officials determined there was no structural damage after closer inspection.

Those living near or below the dam were asked to continue evacuations until the all clear is given, county officials said Tuesday.

The National Weather Service reported that 13.2 inches (33.5 centimeters) of rain fell in the Haiku area of Maui’s north coast between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday. Kauai and part of Oahu were under a flash flood warning. The entire state was under a flash flood watch amid heavy rains expected to last through Wednesday morning.

About six homes on Maui and two bridges were heavily damaged or destroyed, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino’s office said. He urged people to be vigilant because there were fears that landslides could happen.

The Maui Fire Department said it responded to more than a dozen calls for help from residents trapped by rising waters.

Water flowed over the top of the dam's reservoir, but the dam itself did not fail, said Shan Tsutsui, the chief operating officer of Mahi Pono, a co-owner of the dam.

Officials monitored the reservoir overnight. County officials said water levels remained above normal, roughly 3 feet below the top of the dam.

One evacuation center remained open Tuesday for anyone needing shelter.

Victorino also urged tourists to stay in their hotel rooms or wherever they were staying.