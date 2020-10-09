Torrential rains leave 37 communes inundated in central Viet Nam

VGP – Torrential rains have triggered floods and landslides in central Viet Nam, leaving many residential areas inundated

Many areas of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang have been submerged and cut off. Local authorities had to evacuate 3,250 households (10,994 residents) to out of dangerous areas, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

At least 37 communes have been submerged due to torrential rains and floods in the central region, the Steering Committee added.

In Thua Thien-Hue

Many residential areas in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have been inundated due to torrential rains and water discharge from hydropower reservoirs.

Over the last 24 hours, the locality has seen rainfall of 100-250 mm, prompting the local authorities to discharge waters from the reservoirs into Huong and Bo rivers.

The local authorities have reported one resident missing and four others injured. More than 1,100 houses in Phong Dien and Quang Dien districts and Huong Tra town are now under 30-80 cm of water.

Nguyen Tan, Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training said schools in Phong Dien, Quang Dien, Phu Vang districts and Huong Tra town remain closed.

In Da Nang

Many streets and houses have been submerged in water after torrential downpours swept across Da Nang on Wednesday, and a further rise in rain accumulations is forecast for the city for the rest of the week and predictions for the following week.

The total rainfall accumulation measured between 11am to 12:30pm on Wednesday in Thanh Khe District-based Phan Lang canal was 49.4mm, Hoa Khe reservoir 68.4mm, the Tuy Loan pumping station 106.2mm.

The flooded streets have caused motorcycle breakdowns and travel disruption, driving traffic congestions during rush hours more severe. Some road users pushing their vehicles through inundated streets whilst others rushed onto pavements, trying to escape the traffic chaos sparked by flooding.

Warnings on landslides and flash floods have been issued for some vulnerable mountainous areas in these wet weather-raged districts of Hoa Vang and Lien Chieu. Meanwhile, flooding is also likely to batter some vulnerable lowland areas there.

In Quang Tri

At least 8 people were reported dead or missing in Quang Tri over the past days as the locality has been hit hard by heavy rains, especially Huong Hoa, Dakrong, and Cam Lo districts.

More than 6,570 residents have been relocated in the aforesaid districts as many houses are now under 1.5-2 meters of water.

Local authorities on Friday morning warned of further flash floods and landslides in mountainous districts of Huong Hoa, Dakrong, Vinh Linh,Gio Linh, Cam Lo, Trieu Phong, and Hai Lang as well as inundation in Dong Ha city and Quang Tri town.