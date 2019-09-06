Time to work together: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc says the whole nation needs to come together to overcome the aftermath of recent floods.

The PM has also asked central localities and natural disaster prevention and response forces as well as the whole community to ensure safety for students as the new academic year begins.

In a letter to rescue forces, locals and soldiers in flood-hit localities from Hà Tĩnh to Thừa Thiên-Huế Province, the PM stressed the need to evacuate the community from risky areas quickly and provide necessities to locals in flooded and isolated areas.

He also stressed these areas need to get back to work as soon as possible.

The Government leader praised efforts by rescuers, especially helping students start the new school year.

Sympathising with those affected in flood-hit localities, the PM asked all-out efforts to deal with the aftermath of the disaster and ensure communities get back on their feet.

Over the past few days, torrential rains brought by a tropical depression were recorded from Nghệ An to Thừa Thiên-Huế Province. In many areas, total rainfall rose to more than 1,000mm, causing widespread flooding in low areas, leading to the loss of human lives and damage to property.

As of Thursday, at least five people were killed and eight others remain missing in the provinces.

The hardest-hit localities were Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Bình and Quảng Trị.

Quảng Bình Province reported two deaths due to prolonged rains which also submerged more than 5,000 houses and damaged hundreds of hectares of crops.

Nearly 4,500ha of rice and 350ha of other crops in Quảng Trị Province were destroyed. Local authorities had to evacuate more than 4,500 people out of areas at high risks of landslides and flash floods.

Torrential rains forced many schools in these localities to cancel new academic year ceremonies which were held across the country on Thursday.

In Quảng Bình, more than 90,000 pupils of 239 schools which were flooded could not make it to class on Thursday.

Đinh Thị Phương Nhàn, principal of Quảng Văn Primary School 2 in Quảng Bình Province, said water from Giang River rose quickly due to heavy rains and flooded many roads, houses and the school.

“We have to cancel the new academic year ceremony to ensure safety for pupils,” she said.

The Department of Education and Training of Hà Tĩnh Province reported that more than 300 schools could not organise the new academic year ceremony for pupils as a result of flooding.

Authorities of affected localities have actively mobilised different forces to help residents surmount the natural disaster’s consequences, including the provision of food and safe water and repair of damaged houses. — VNS