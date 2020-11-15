The Thai Red Cross Society’s Money Donation for the Devastating Flooding and Landslides in Central Viet Nam

On 6 November 2020, the Thai Red Cross Society donated 30,000 US dollars (926,600 Baht) and sent a condolences letter to the Viet Nam Red Cross Society due to the devastating flooding and landslides in central Viet Nam as a result of heavy rains and storms. Starting in the middle of October 2020, the severe flooding has so far caused 157 lives lost and 68 lives missing and also damage to more than 360,000 houses and 106 schools and over 12,000 hectares of agricultural land in nine provinces. More than 767,000 livestock and poultry have been loss. Besides, 16 national highways and 161 kilometers of local roads in four provinces have been destroyed. Consequently, over 100,000 people need temporary shelter, water and food supplies and financial support.

In response to these cases, the Viet Nam Red Cross Society has provided daily necessities including water, food and cash assistance to affected people. The Viet Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee donated 860,000 US dollars (20 billion Vietnamese dong) while the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) launched the Emergency Appeal worth 325,000 US dollars for the Viet Nam Red Cross Society’s relief activities.