Telegram No. 1597/CD-TTg of the Prime Minister on Responding to Storm No. 13

The telegram sent to the People's Committees of provinces and cities of: Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen; The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control; The National Committee for Incident, Disaster Response and Search and Rescue; Ministries of: Agriculture and Rural Development, National Defense, Public Security, Natural Resources and Environment, Industry and Trade, Transport, Construction, Foreign Affair, Information and Communication, Health, Education and Training, Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The telegram stated: Storm No. 13 is heading fast towards the sea and mainland of Viet Nam. This is the powerful storm with the maximum wind speed in the area near the center of the storm of category 12, gust of category 15. It is forecasted that from the night of 14 and 15 November 2020, the storm will directly affect the coastal and mainland of North and Central Central regions.

The movement of the storm is still very complicated, the direction is not stable, it is necessary to closely monitor, prevent the storm to change direction, make landfall earlier or later than forecast.

In order to proactively respond to storms and limit damage, the Prime Minister requested the Central Steering Committee for Natural disaster preventionand Control (CCNDPC), the National Committee for incident and disaster response and search and rescue (VINASARCOM), and ministries, branches and localities, according to their assigned functions and tasks, actively organize and closely monitor storm developments to direct and promptly deploy the response under the motto "four on the spot", focus specific tasks as follows:

1. For the sea and islands:

a) Provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen (the area expected to be directly affected by the storm):

Continue to review, call and guide ships operating at sea to escape the dangerous area and to a safe shelter (including cruise ships, cargo ships, passenger ships). Safe ship anchoring organization; actively guide small boats ashore to limit damage at shelters. Depending on the evolution of the storm and the specific local situation, localities decide to ban the sea.

Implement measures to ensure human safety and oil and gas exploration and exploitation, aquaculture, seafood and other activities on the sea.

Review plan, resolutely evacuate people from cages, watchtowers for aquaculture and on boats before the storm hits to ensure safety of people.

b) The provinces from Quang Ninh to Ninh Binh organize storm monitoring, check local boats operating at sea, especially boats operating in areas in danger of being directly affected by storms, owners information and instructions to get out of danger zones or to safe shelter.

2. For mainland:

Direct the implementation of measures to protect houses, offices, schools, warehouses, production, business and service facilities, columns, buidings, trees, etc. to limit risks and storm damage.

Reviewplans, proactively evacuate people from unsafe houses, dangerous areas, especially coastal areas, estuaries that are at risk of being affected by big waves, rising water, and submerged areasare prone to be landslides, floods, flash floods. Attention, arrange forces to ensure security and order, protect property of the people; ensure safetyof shelter.

Implement measures to protect dikes, especially dykes and sea embankments are under construction, landslide areas are at high risk of affecting population safety, important infrastructure; to be ready for forces and materials to promptly respond and overcome the incident. Organize the safe and efficient operation of irrigation and hydropower reservoirs according to the process; For major dams and lakes, it is necessary to actively lower the water level to ensure safety.

Strengthen guidance on storm response skills, advise people to limit travel during storms. Depending on changes in the storm, control and regulate traffic, restrict vehicles entering the area where the storm is expected to land.

3. Ministries, branches and localities shall increase human resources and means to be on duty to closely monitor the situation and be ready to respond to all possible situations.

4. Vietnam Television, the Voice of Vietnam and news agencies and press agencies to strengthen information and communication activities for local people and local authorities to proactively prevent, response and minimize damage losses caused by storms and floods.

5. The National Committee for Incident, Disaster Response and Search and Rescue, the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security shall direct units based in areas at high risk of storm impacts, review plans and coordinate forces, proactively arranging forces, means and equipment in key areas to be ready to assist localities in evacuating people, providing rescue when requested.

6. The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control shall closely monitor storm developments; promptly direct and urge ministries, branches and localities to take concrete measures to respond to storms; report to the Prime Minister for directing the handling of issues beyond authority.

The Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee For Natural Disaster Prevention and Control