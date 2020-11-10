Switzerland provides humanitarian assistance to the victims of the floods in Central Vietnam

The Swiss government through the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation’s Humanitarian Aid is providing Swiss Francs 300’000 (VND 7,6 billion) in emergency aid to affected people by the devastating floods caused by tropical storms and cyclones that hit Central Vietnam since early October. Responding to the emergency appeal of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC), the Swiss emergency assistance will help the Vietnamese Red Cross to deliver assistance to and support the immediate and early recovery needs of 160’000 people for 12 months. The main focus of this assistance will be to provide shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health, water, sanitation and hygiene promotion.

Central provinces of Vietnam have been hammered by storms, heavy rains and floods since early October. Typhoon Molave (Storm No.9), which made landfall in Central Vietnam on 28 October 2020 is the ninth tropical storm to hit Vietnam this year. This was preceded by weeks of torrential rain and landslides that have disrupted the lives and livelihoods of an estimated 1,7 million people and killed more than 130. With another tropical storm named “Goni” (Storm No.10) making landfall on 6 November 2020 in South-Central Vietnam, the critical situation will likely be further aggravated.

The Swiss Embassy in Vietnam expresses its deepest condolences to the people of Vietnam for the loss of life and the destruction of property and crops as a result of the flooding in central Vietnam. We stand with the Government and the people of Vietnam as they mourn their loved ones.

EMBASSY OF SWITZERLAND IN VIETNAM