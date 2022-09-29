Super typhoon Noru causes extreme torrential rains

VGP - Super Typhoon Noru has caused extreme torrential rainfall of 250-450 mm, on average in central provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Kon Tum, and Da Nang city after it lashed the region in late September 27.

HOANG HA

SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 4:24 PM GMT+7

Noru, the fourth storm hitting Viet Nam this year, initially blown the roof off a string of houses, uprooted trees, and caused power disruption and some human injury cases.

Forecasters said the North Central Region and the Northern Coastal and Hoa Binh province would face medium, heavy, even extremely heavy rainfalls with average amount of 100-250 mm by late September 29.

On early September 28, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, the head of the steering committee for responding to typhoon Noru in the central region, chaired a meeting with local leaders of central provinces to discuss ways to cope with storm circulation and damages.

Earlier, about 400,000 people were evacuated. Approximately 270,000 military personnel were mobilized to lend a helping hand.

Flights to and from five airports in the region have been cancelled and train service halted until the typhoon is over./.