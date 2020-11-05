Storm Goni forecast to weaken to tropical depression

VGP - Goni, the 10th storm to have entered the East Sea this year, was forecast to weaken to a tropical depression before making landfall in Quang Ngai-Khanh Hoa provinces from 1:00 am to 1:00 pm of November 6, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

At 1:00 am on November 5, the storm was 290 km southeast of Viet Nam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and is moving southwest at speed of 10 km per hour.

Between 1:00 am and 1:00 pm November 6, Goni is expected to move southwest, weaken to a low tropical pressure, and make landfall on central provinces from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa.

On November 5 to 6, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, and Binh Dinh provinces will see average rainfall of 250-350 mm, while Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, Kon Tum, and Gia Lai, and Phu Yen provinces will experience average rainfall of 100-200 mm.

On November 5-7, provinces from Ha Tinh and Quang Tri will see average rainfall of 100-200 mm./.

By Kim Anh