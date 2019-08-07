07 Aug 2019

Storm, floods claimed 10 lives

Report
from Viet Nam News
Published on 06 Aug 2019 View Original

HÀ NỘI — Heavy rains and floods triggered by storm Wipha have claimed 10 lives, while 11 others are still missing in northern and northern central provinces over the past few days, according to the latest report from the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The disaster caused 91 houses to collapse while 96 others were damaged. More than 1,000 houses of local residents were submerged and over 471ha of crops were destroyed.

Central Thanh Hóa Province was hardest hit with five deaths, 9 missing and five injured people. More than 1,100 residents were evacuated from areas at high risks of landslides and flash floods. Total property damage is estimated at around VNĐ136 billion (US$5.8 million).

Authorities of affected localities are mobilising all available forces and resources to search for the missing victims, provide food and water for residents as well as help them overcome the consequences to soon stabilise their lives.

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has required these localities to seriously implement the Prime Minister’s circular on taking measures to help affected residents overcome the aftermath of the storm and flooding.

In Thanh Hoá Province’s Na Mèo Commune in Quan Sơn District, more than 200 soldiers and medical workers are working with local residents to help rebuild houses and provide them with medical check-ups and treatment. Local authorities provided affected residents with five tonnes of rice.

Authorities of northern Yên Bái and Hoà Bình provinces said they had evacuated all residents in high risk areas to safer places. All available forces have been mobilised to join efforts to overcome the flood consequences. — VNS

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.