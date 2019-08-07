Storm, floods claimed 10 lives

HÀ NỘI — Heavy rains and floods triggered by storm Wipha have claimed 10 lives, while 11 others are still missing in northern and northern central provinces over the past few days, according to the latest report from the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

The disaster caused 91 houses to collapse while 96 others were damaged. More than 1,000 houses of local residents were submerged and over 471ha of crops were destroyed.

Central Thanh Hóa Province was hardest hit with five deaths, 9 missing and five injured people. More than 1,100 residents were evacuated from areas at high risks of landslides and flash floods. Total property damage is estimated at around VNĐ136 billion (US$5.8 million).

Authorities of affected localities are mobilising all available forces and resources to search for the missing victims, provide food and water for residents as well as help them overcome the consequences to soon stabilise their lives.

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has required these localities to seriously implement the Prime Minister’s circular on taking measures to help affected residents overcome the aftermath of the storm and flooding.

In Thanh Hoá Province’s Na Mèo Commune in Quan Sơn District, more than 200 soldiers and medical workers are working with local residents to help rebuild houses and provide them with medical check-ups and treatment. Local authorities provided affected residents with five tonnes of rice.

Authorities of northern Yên Bái and Hoà Bình provinces said they had evacuated all residents in high risk areas to safer places. All available forces have been mobilised to join efforts to overcome the flood consequences. — VNS