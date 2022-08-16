South East Asia - Severe Weather (NOAA-CPC, ADINet, ADINet, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 August 2022)

- Over the past few days, heavy rain and strong winds have affected parts of Vietnam, northern Thailand, Myanmar, and northern Laos causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
- In Vietnam, at least six people have died throughout the northern region following torrential rains and floods as reported by the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet). The same source and media report one fatality and 3,000 affected people in northern Thailand. Furthermore, in northern Laos, thousands of people have been affected by river overflows.
- On 16-17 August, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over southern Myanmar and most parts of Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia.
