Situation Update No. 3 - Flooding in Central Viet Nam - Monday, 21 Oct 2020, 21:00 hrs (UTC+7)

Highlights

a. The combination of weather systems (Tropical Storms LINFA and NANGKA, and the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone combined with cold air) affected the Lower Mekong Region. This resulted in widespread flooding and landslides in multiple provinces of Cambodia, Lao PDR, and Viet Nam.

b. Severe Tropical Storm SAUDEL is forecasted to hit Central Viet Nam on 25 October 2020. This will be the third tropical cyclone to impact the central provinces within three consecutive weeks.

c. The floods, landslides, storms, and winds in Central Viet Nam affected an estimated 801K people, 160K houses, 112.8K hectares of land damaged or destroyed, 42 commune health stations (Quang Tri: 32; Quang Ngai: 5; Quang Nam: 4; and one regional clinic), 362 educational institutions, 14.7 km of roads, and the loss of 462K livestock (cattle and poultry). About 26.3 km of coastal landslide was also reported. Casualties were also reported (111 dead and 22 missing*).

*highest number reported as of 21 October 2020 source: VNDMA

d. The Government of Viet Nam identified several humanitarian needs: 6,500 tons of rice**, 5.5 tons of dried food, 20,000 boxes of instant noodles, medicines, disinfectants, and search and rescue equipment.

**the Government of Viet Nam will shoulder rice provision

e. The UN Resident Coordinator in Viet Nam provided a report summarising sectoral needs for Education, Food Security, Health & Nutrition, Protection & Gener, Shelter, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.

f. Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) has organised response missions to the affected provinces. It has also maintained close coordination with its partners. On the morning of 19 October 2020, the Government of Viet Nam convened a meeting with Disaster Risk Reduction partners to discuss and coordinate support from international organisations.

g. Several organisations provided or pledged support to Viet Nam, either through the Government or through local organisations — United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Save the Children, World Health Organization (WHO), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Singapore Red Cross, and Plan International.

h. From 20 to 23 October 2020, three (3) teams, coordinated by VNDMA, will conduct damage assessment and needs analysis in the provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam, and Quang Ngai.

i. The ASEAN relief items, supported by the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF), consisting of 1,000 shelter repair kits and 1,300 kitchen sets from the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA) regional stockpile in Subang, Malaysia arrived in Da Nang International Airport on the evening of 20 October 2020. The relief items were distributed equally to Thua Thien Hue and Quang Tri provinces by VNDMA.

j. The AHA Centre stands ready to support and facilitate regional and international assistance, if and when requested by VNDMA. The AHA Centre will continue its close coordination with VNDMA and will issue necessary updates accordingly.